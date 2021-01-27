CoTrader (COT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.35 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $52,994.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00070249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.33 or 0.00898247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.92 or 0.04502064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018051 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.