Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 929 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $592,350.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Mark Riggs sold 1,984 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.84, for a total value of $688,130.56.

On Monday, December 21st, Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $395,726.22.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $9.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.11 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $369.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.71.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

