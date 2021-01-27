COVA Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $455,085.19 and approximately $125,604.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COVA has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00074735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.00895718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.00 or 0.04410594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017994 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

