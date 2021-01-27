Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Trading 5.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Covenant Logistics Group traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 245,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 102,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CEO David Ray Parker purchased 36,300 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $495,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,386.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John A. Tweed acquired 54,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $777,157.92. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,553.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 93,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,591. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.23% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $268.83 million, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

