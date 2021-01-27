Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro AG (1COV.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.86 ($63.36).

ETR 1COV traded up €1.34 ($1.58) on Wednesday, hitting €56.70 ($66.71). 1,366,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.24. Covestro AG has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €57.20 ($67.29). The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

