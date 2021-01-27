Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Down 9.9%

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s share price dropped 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 1,305,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 585,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

COWN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $625.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $274.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.09 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 676,489 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 294,997 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 170,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 710.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 129,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

