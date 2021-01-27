Cowen Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $280.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $245.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.21.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.51. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $234.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,658,504,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

