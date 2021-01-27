CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,719,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 431,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,217,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.08. The company had a trading volume of 225,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,685. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.