CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 593 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after buying an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,875,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $239.19. 122,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,985. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $247.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.