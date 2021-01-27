Crane Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
Crane has increased its dividend payment by 30.3% over the last three years.
NYSE CR opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. Crane has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.48 and a beta of 1.65.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
