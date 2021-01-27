Cream Market Capitalization Tops $27,749.69 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $27,749.69 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,658.38 or 0.99666612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00022814 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.44 or 0.00742645 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.01 or 0.00318626 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00189303 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002627 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001980 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00033322 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars.

