Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) a €48.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHL. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.62 ($51.31).

SHL stock opened at €44.62 ($52.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.87. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52 week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52 week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

