Credit Suisse Group Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $24.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.
Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after buying an additional 61,253 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $153,000.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
