Credit Suisse Group Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $24.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after buying an additional 61,253 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $153,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

