Credit Suisse Group Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $248.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $254.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.59.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.10.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.