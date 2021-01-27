Credit Suisse Group Raises Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s current price.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.81.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock traded down C$0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,773. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.88. The stock has a market cap of C$18.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4454913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

