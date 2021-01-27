Creditcoin Price Tops $0.81 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $461.98 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,218.67 or 1.00162627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00023276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00026215 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,571 coins and its circulating supply is 568,075,761 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

