Critical Review: Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) versus Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) and Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of South Carolina and Malaga Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and Malaga Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina $21.11 million 4.21 $6.46 million N/A N/A Malaga Financial N/A N/A $15.39 million N/A N/A

Malaga Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bank of South Carolina.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and Malaga Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina 31.25% 11.75% 1.20% Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of South Carolina beats Malaga Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans, including construction, real estate, HELOCs, and mortgage; and home equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and West Ashley banking offices in South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and demand deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, personal, and income property loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers coupon redemption, direct deposit, overdraft lines of credit, telephone transfers, U.S. savings bond redemption, and wire transfer services; and ATM and VISA debit cards, bank by mail, medallion signature guarantee, night depository, notary, safe deposit boxes, and trust deed note collection services. Further, it provides online banking services, including bill payer, e-statements, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated five offices in Palos Verdes Estates, Rolling Hills Estates, Torrance, and San Pedro, California. Malaga Financial Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

