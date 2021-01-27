CROAT (CROAT) Reaches Market Cap of $154,032.38

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. CROAT has a total market cap of $154,032.38 and approximately $80.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 84,988,102 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

