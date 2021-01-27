Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Down 8.9%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.37 and last traded at $65.80. 2,098,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,172,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $61,274,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,560. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

