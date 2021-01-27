Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.79 and last traded at C$13.25. 1,066,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,179,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) from C$5.60 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

