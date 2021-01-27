CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $822,721.12 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $650,093.75.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $14,328,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $5.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,097,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,968. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.56. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

