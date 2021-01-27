Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.64-6.74 for the period.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.29.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.82.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

