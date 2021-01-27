Crown (NYSE:CCK) Shares Down 7.8%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.65 and last traded at $86.00. Approximately 1,848,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 971,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Crown by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 196,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 51,669 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Crown by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Crown by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

