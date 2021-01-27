Crumbs Bake Shop (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.08. Crumbs Bake Shop shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 47,569 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Crumbs Bake Shop (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ)

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc sells various cupcakes, cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. The company provides its products through its online portal. Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc was formerly known as Crumbs Holdings LLC and changed its name to Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc in October 2011. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Crumbs Bake Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crumbs Bake Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.