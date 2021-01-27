CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $88,109.26 and approximately $1,623.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00908090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.68 or 0.04369233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017815 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

