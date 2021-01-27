CryptoPing Achieves Market Cap of $5.42 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $62,839.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001959 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00051182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00133069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00293223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00069826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00070226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00037315 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

