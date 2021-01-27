CryptoPing Tops 1-Day Volume of $54,839.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $54,839.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00050905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00134299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00290750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00069996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00036522 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.