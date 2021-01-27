Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

