CSG Systems International (CSGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.