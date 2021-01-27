CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.