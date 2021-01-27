Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,040 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $31,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,941 shares of company stock valued at $11,659,731 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

