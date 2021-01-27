Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 811,067 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 811,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,956,000. Unilever accounts for 2.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Unilever as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,598,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,481,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,176. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

