Curio Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Curio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio has a total market cap of $597,651.32 and approximately $34,313.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00068243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.02 or 0.00909542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00051173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.70 or 0.04403381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017602 BTC.

About Curio

Curio (CUR) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

