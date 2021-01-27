Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Down 10% After Insider Selling

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s stock price fell 10% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.99. 2,193,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,408,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Specifically, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $528.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in Curis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 429,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Curis during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 480.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 213,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

