Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2023 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2023

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.50 for the period. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.00 EPS.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. 180,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Hovde Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $373,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

