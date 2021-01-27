Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2026 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2026

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.00-6.00 for the period. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 180,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,684. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $373,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

