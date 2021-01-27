CUTcoin (CUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,681.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $20,681.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00049392 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00154080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000267 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010168 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 131,334,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,334,978 tokens. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

