cVault.finance (CORE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $973,636.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $38.58 million and $973,636.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $3,858.04 or 0.12719413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00134802 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00296518 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00070669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00036731 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

