CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE) to Issue €0.01 Dividend

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON CCPE traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 251,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.89. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited has a one year low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01).
About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L)
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.