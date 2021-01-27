CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE) to Issue €0.01 Dividend

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CCPE traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 251,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.89. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited has a one year low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

