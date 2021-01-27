CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.13 (LON:CCPG)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CCPG traded up GBX 0.46 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 97.36 ($1.27). The stock had a trading volume of 193,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,936. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.88. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105 ($1.37).

In other news, insider Richard Boleat bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

