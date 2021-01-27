CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). CVR Energy posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 265.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.26 million.

CVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CVR Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CVR Energy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CVR Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter.

CVI stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.05.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.