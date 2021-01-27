CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 5.8% Higher

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.24. 1,038,601 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 677,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

