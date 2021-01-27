CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,566.00

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,566 ($20.46) and last traded at GBX 1,560 ($20.38), with a volume of 358008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,536 ($20.07).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,464.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.59.

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) Company Profile (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

