CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 82,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.04. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

