CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,407,000 after buying an additional 309,570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,252,000 after buying an additional 80,342 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $72.87. 215,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036,492. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.