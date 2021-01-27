CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.36. 69,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,036,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

