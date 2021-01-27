CWV Chain (CWV) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $14,369.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

