CyberMiles Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $8.09 million and $1.94 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.17 or 0.00406080 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049943 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,465.91 or 1.00441829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00023046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

