Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock Price Up 5.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 484,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,398,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Specifically, Director Markus Sieger purchased 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $49,133.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

