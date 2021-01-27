DA Davidson Comments on Community Bank System, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Community Bank System in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.61. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, Director Neil E. Fesette sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $139,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,272 shares in the company, valued at $396,829.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $152,539.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,543 shares of company stock worth $2,159,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 38.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 115.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 14.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.